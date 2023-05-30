    বাংলা

    Train ticket booking for Eid-ul-Azha trips to open on Jun 14

    Train tickets can be booked 10 days in advance for Eid trips, says the rail minister

    Published : 30 May 2023, 10:22 AM
    Updated : 30 May 2023, 10:22 AM

    Online booking for train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha trips will open on Jun 14, but unlike in the past, passengers will not get a refund.

    Railways Minister Nurul Islam on Tuesday said train tickets would be available 10 days ahead of the desired date of a trip.

    The railways ministry has decided to sell tickets for eastern and western regions separately to manage pressure on the servers. All interdistrict train tickets for western regions will be available from 8 am, while tickets for eastern routes will be sold from 12 pm.

    All weekly holidays for interdistrict trains will be cancelled from Jun 24.

    As many as 32,000 passengers will be able to travel to destinations out of Dhaka every day with standing room for 25 percent of the travellers.

    Only stations at Kamalapur, Cantonment, Airport and Gazipur’s Joydebpur will sell tickets for passengers who seek to travel standing.

    “We’ve planned to operate three pairs of special trains on Chandpur-Chattogram and Dhaka-Dewanganj routes from Jun 26 until Eid and five days after Eid. A pair of special trains will run on the Mymensingh-Chattogram route as well,” the minister said.

    “Two pairs of special trains will run from Bhairab to Mymensingh on the Eid day for trips to Sholakia Eidgah grounds. Two more pairs will be run from Dhaka Cantonment to Panchagarh and Lalmonirhat before Eid and six days after Eid.”


    The briefing also mentioned a proposal to add 65 additional carriages to the trains for Eid trips.

