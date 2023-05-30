Train ticket booking for Eid-ul-Azha trips to open on Jun 14

Online booking for train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha trips will open on Jun 14, but unlike in the past, passengers will not get a refund.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam on Tuesday said train tickets would be available 10 days ahead of the desired date of a trip.

The railways ministry has decided to sell tickets for eastern and western regions separately to manage pressure on the servers. All interdistrict train tickets for western regions will be available from 8 am, while tickets for eastern routes will be sold from 12 pm.