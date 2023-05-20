Sylhet Mayor Ariful Chowdhury announces plan to boycott city polls

BNP leader Ariful Haque Chowdhury says he will not join the upcoming Sylhet city mayoral polls, ending speculation over his candidacy amid his party’s decision to boycott the polls.

“BNP is my beloved organisation. I don’t want to do any harm to the party. That’s why I decided not to compete in the election. I don’t want to betray the BNP,” Ariful said at a Sylhet rally on Saturday.