    বাংলা

    Sylhet Mayor Ariful Chowdhury announces plan to boycott city polls

    The mayor says he will not go against BNP’s decision to boycott the polls under the current government

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 May 2023, 11:44 AM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 11:44 AM

    BNP leader Ariful Haque Chowdhury says he will not join the upcoming Sylhet city mayoral polls, ending speculation over his candidacy amid his party’s decision to boycott the polls.

    “BNP is my beloved organisation. I don’t want to do any harm to the party. That’s why I decided not to compete in the election. I don’t want to betray the BNP,” Ariful said at a Sylhet rally on Saturday.

    “I’m confident that all of you will vote for me if I participate in the election. At the same time, you all know where the votes will end up under cover of darkness. I don’t want to take part in the farcical election,” the Sylhet City mayor said, expressing his distrust in the polls under the ruling Awami League government.

    “I will not disappear into the dark, I will work for people, regardless of my position.”

