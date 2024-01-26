    বাংলা

    Bangladesh will intensify efforts to extradite BNP's Tarique, other convicts: minister

    Law Minister Anisul Huq also addressed a letter from 12 US senators condemning the "judicial harassment" of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 08:46 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 08:46 AM

    The government plans to strengthen the legal framework for extraditing Bangladeshi convicts taking refuge abroad, according to Law Minister Anisul Huq.

    Efforts will be intensified to repatriate those sentenced by Bangladeshi courts, including people convicted of serious offences such as BNP's de facto leader Tarique Rahman, the minister said.

    Huq is currently in his parliamentary constituency, Brahmanbaria-4, on a two-day visit.

    The minister also addressed a letter from 12 US senators to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, condemning the "judicial harassment" of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus after he was sentenced to six months in jail for violating labour laws.

    "Based on my review of the case documents, the trial was conducted fairly in line with the provisions of the law."

    “I won't say anything further as the person who was convicted in the case will surely appeal. I don't want my words to have an impact on that process."

