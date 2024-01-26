Bangladesh will intensify efforts to extradite BNP's Tarique, other convicts: minister

The government plans to strengthen the legal framework for extraditing Bangladeshi convicts taking refuge abroad, according to Law Minister Anisul Huq.

Efforts will be intensified to repatriate those sentenced by Bangladeshi courts, including people convicted of serious offences such as BNP's de facto leader Tarique Rahman, the minister said.

Huq is currently in his parliamentary constituency, Brahmanbaria-4, on a two-day visit.