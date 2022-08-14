Rotating power outages will be over from late September: state minister

State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid is hopeful that the nationwide rolling power cuts will be a thing of the past from the end of September.

The government will lower fuel prices once the costs go down in the global market, he said while speaking at a seminar on Sunday.

“Our situation will hopefully improve if the state of the world doesn’t deteriorate further,” Nasrul said.

The government moved on several fronts to reduce power and fuel oil expenses to avoid an acute economic crisis after the fuel cost surged in the international market.