PBI to interrogate Bhorer Pata editor in forgery case

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been granted a one-day remand to interrogate Dr Kazi Ertaza Hassan, editor and publisher of the daily Bhorer Pata, who was arrested in a forgery case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mosharraf Hossain granted the permission to PBI on Wednesday.
Ertaza was brought to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
PBI Inspector Mehedi Hasan appealed for a two-day remand while defence lawyer Kazi Najibullah sought bail for Ertaza.
After hearing the arguments of both parties, the judge granted a one-day remand. PBI arrested Ertaza in Gulshan-2 on Tuesday.
Saiful Islam, brother of Ashiyan Group Chairman Nazrul Islam Bhuiyan, filed the forgery case that also named Abu Yusuf Abdullah, Reazul Alam and Selim Munshi as suspects.
Ertaza and his aides engaged in fraud while buying a plot of land in Dhakkhinkhan from the Ashiyan Group for a university. They did not pay the full amount but registered the land with forged papers, according to the case documents.