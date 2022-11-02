PBI to interrogate Bhorer Pata editor in forgery case

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been granted a one-day remand to interrogate Dr Kazi Ertaza Hassan, editor and publisher of the daily Bhorer Pata, who was arrested in a forgery case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mosharraf Hossain granted the permission to PBI on Wednesday.

Ertaza was brought to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

PBI Inspector Mehedi Hasan appealed for a two-day remand while defence lawyer Kazi Najibullah sought bail for Ertaza.