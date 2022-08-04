Narayanganj 7-murder case convict Nur Hossain gets life term in arms case

A Narayanganj court has sentenced Nur Hossain, a convict in the Narayanganj 7-murder case, to life in prison for illegal possession of firearms.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Sabina Yasmin delivered the verdict in the presence of Hossain on Thursday.

Hossain was the sole suspect in the case, said Salahuddin Sweet, an additional public prosecutor of the court.

"The court awarded him the maximum punishment under Section 19 (a) and Section 19 (f) of the Arms Act after charges against him were proven on the basis of testimonies and evidence."