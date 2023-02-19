    বাংলা

    Three hackers among five held over fake birth certificates

    Nearly 800 fake birth certificates were issued from several wards in Chattogram between Jan 8 and 23

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2023, 08:58 PM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2023, 08:58 PM

    Police have arrested five suspects, including three alleged hackers, in an investigation into fake birth certificates issued in Chattogram.

    Police’s Counter Terorism and Transnational Crime unit arrested the suspects in Chattogram, Narail, Dhaka, Gazipur and Sirajganj.

    Asif Mohiuddin, an additional commissioner at CTTC in the port city, said details would be revealed on Sunday.

    After nearly 800 fake birth certificates were issued from several wards between Jan 8 and 23, police arrested four suspects, including a teen-aged boy, at Patenga. The law enforcers also arrested a woman and a computer operator of a shop.

