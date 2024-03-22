Mizan syndicate black-marketing train tickets for 20 years: RAB

Mizan Dhali, now an office assistant of Shohoz at Kamalapur Railway Station, has remained in the job of selling Bangladesh Railway tickets for two decades despite changes to the system and its operators.

Throughout his time with the system, he had been black-marketing train tickets by forming a syndicate, the Rapid Action Battalion said on Friday after arresting the 48-year-old and eight others in a drive on Thursday to stop illegal sale of train tickets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mizan had worked in all organisations that had taken responsibility for the railway’s ticketing system before Shohoz, the company responsible for the state-run transportation agency’s e-ticketing system now.

He had been manipulating the way to remain in his job at Kamalapur and operating a syndicate for ticket scams since 2003, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at a media briefing in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar.

Mizan’s nephew, 30-year-old Sohel Dhali, office assistant of Shohoz at Kamalapur station, Shohoz’s station representative Sabur Hawlader, 40, and Shohoz’s server room operator Newton Biswas have also been arrested by the RAB during the drive.