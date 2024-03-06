    বাংলা

    Traffic tailback stretches for 17 km on Tangail highway

    However, the lane headed from Elenga to Dhaka was mostly clear of traffic

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2024, 06:05 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 06:05 AM

    Heavy traffic has led to long tailbacks on the Tangail highway, causing suffering for drivers and passengers.

    An almost 17 km stretch on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway from the east end of the bridge to Kalihati’s Rasulpur is congested, said Mir Md Sajedur, chief of the Elenga Highway Police Outpost.

    There has been heavy traffic on the highway since dawn, Sajedur added.

    As two lanes of traffic from Elenga to the eastern end of the bridge were moving slowly, many truck drivers parked by the side of the road and slept. This caused vehicles further away to also assume traffic was heavily congested.

    However, there were few vehicles on the lane running from Elenga to Dhaka, he said.

    Due to the congestion, vehicles headed to the north of the country and to Dhaka are attempting to go around the traffic from Elenga to Bhuiyanpur, Tarakandi and the eastern end of Bangabandhu Bridge using regional roads and the bridge roundabout.

    “This road is occasionally very congested in the morning,” said Yakub Ali, a driver for Shyamoli Paribahan. “We have to suffer. But today [Wednesday] there is a surge in vehicles.”

    Highway and district police are working to relieve the congestion and hope to ease the traffic as the day goes on, said Sajedur.

    RELATED STORIES
    Train engine failure in Tangail snaps Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts for 4.5 hours
    Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts restored after 4.5 hours
    Services resume after a relief engine from Dhaka move the commuter train back to Tangail Railway Station
    'Tangail saree is ours,' Hasina says amid Bangladesh-India tussle over GI tag
    Tangail saree belongs to Bangladesh: Hasina
    The prime minister says she has been deliberately wearing the saree for the past few days to affirm its Bangladeshi origin
    HC orders listing all Bangladeshi products eligible for GI certification
    HC orders listing all products eligible for GI tags
    Relevant stakeholders have been allowed four weeks to show why their failure to list and register the GI products should not be deemed illegal
    Long tailback hits Dhaka-Tangail highway amid fog, vehicle breakdowns
    Long tailback hits Dhaka-Tangail highway
    Two trucks broke down on the Bangabandhu Bridge at night, disrupting toll collection and triggering a massive snarl-up

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?