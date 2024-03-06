Traffic tailback stretches for 17 km on Tangail highway

Heavy traffic has led to long tailbacks on the Tangail highway, causing suffering for drivers and passengers.

An almost 17 km stretch on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway from the east end of the bridge to Kalihati’s Rasulpur is congested, said Mir Md Sajedur, chief of the Elenga Highway Police Outpost.

There has been heavy traffic on the highway since dawn, Sajedur added.

As two lanes of traffic from Elenga to the eastern end of the bridge were moving slowly, many truck drivers parked by the side of the road and slept. This caused vehicles further away to also assume traffic was heavily congested.

However, there were few vehicles on the lane running from Elenga to Dhaka, he said.