Rohingya teenager dies of injuries in clash at Cox’s bazar camp

The clash took place due to a power struggle between two armed groups at the camp, authorities say

A Rohingya teenager has died from injuries suffered in a clash between two armed groups fighting in a ‘power struggle’ at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

He died at 10:15pm on Wednesday while under hospital care at the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, said Additional Deputy Inspector General Mohammed Iqbal.

The victim, Md Shafiq, 17, was the son of Md Siddiq from the E-1 block in Ukhiya Camp No.4.

”Some armed Rohingya groups are engaging in a power struggle at the Rohingya camps. On Wednesday morning, 25-30 Rohingya led by Md Harun, aka Muicchha Harun, the RSO commander of the E-Block and F-Block in Ukhiya Rohingya Camp-4 marched through the area while holding weapons,” Iqbal said, citing the locals.

Around 200-300 general Rohingya then grew agitated and attacked the house of RSO leader Md Rafiq in the same camp. The RSO members opened fire indiscriminately, injuring five people. Locals rescued them and rushed them to the GK Hospital in the Rohingya Camp-3, he said.

“At the same time, the agitated Rohingya people beat up Md Shafiq, believing him to be an RSO member. His mother Nur Bahar was also injured in a bid to save Shafiq,” the ADIG said.

The locals rescued both the mother and her son and took them to the MSF Hospital in Kutupalong. The doctor on duty recommended shifting Shafiq to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital after his condition deteriorated. Shafiq later died at the hospital.

The body has been sent to the morgue in Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, the police officer said, adding that law enforcers were working to identify and arrest the perpetrators.