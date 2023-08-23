Hasina arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS Summit

It will be the first BRICS Summit to be hosted in person since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions.

Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend the summit.

On Wednesday, Hasina is expected to deliver a speech as the chief guest at the ‘Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit,’ jointly organised by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority.

Later, she will attend the ‘Bangladesh Envoys Conference’ organised by Bangladesh ambassadors stationed in African countries.

In the afternoon, Hasina is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Jinping at Hotel Hilton Sandton.

In the evening, the prime minister will join a cultural programme and ‘State Banquet’ hosted by the current chair of BRICS and Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, Hasina will deliver a speech on behalf of Bangladesh as a member of the ‘New Development Bank of BRICS’ – friends of BRICS Leaders Dialogue (BRICS - Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues) comprising representatives from 70 countries.