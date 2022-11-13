Missing man found dead in Buriganga River

The body of Duranta Biplob, a businessman in the agricultural sector and a former Jahangirnagar University Chhatra League leader, has been found in the Buriganga River in Narayanganj’s Fatulla five days after he went missing.

The body was recovered from the water near Paghla Ghat on Friday evening and has been sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy, said Inspector Shahjahan Ali of the Pagla River Police Outpost.

Biplob, 51, hails from Netrokona and lived with his family in Dhaka. He ran a farm in Keraniganj.