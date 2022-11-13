Missing man found dead in Buriganga River

The body of Duranta Biplob, a businessman in the agricultural sector and a former Jahangirnagar University Chhatra League leader, has been found in the Buriganga River in Narayanganj’s Fatulla five days after he went missing.
The body was recovered from the water near Paghla Ghat on Friday evening and has been sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy, said Inspector Shahjahan Ali of the Pagla River Police Outpost.
Biplob, 51, hails from Netrokona and lived with his family in Dhaka. He ran a farm in Keraniganj.
Biplob’s relatives identified him through photographs of the body, Shahjahan Ali said. His family says he has been missing since Nov 7.
“His facial features were distorted due to the swelling of the dead body. There was a red welt on his head as if he was struck. We believe it has been at least 48 hours since he died.”
No case has been filed over the incident yet, said the river police inspector.
Biplob completed his undergraduate degree from the Jahangirnagar University Department of Drama and Dramatics in 1996, said his nephew Imrul Khan. He was the general secretary of the university’s Chhatra League unit during his time there. He was a member of the Awami League’s central sub committee on agricultural affairs.
“He had a farm in Keraniganj. He went missing on the evening of Nov 7 on his way from Keraniganj to his mother’s house in Mohammadpur. The last known location on his mobile phone was the Muslimbagh area of Kamrangirchar.”
“My brother did not deserve this kind of death,” wrote Biplob’s younger sister, Shashati Biplob, on Facebook. “Not at all. A legend like my brother should not be floating helplessly in the water in Narayanganj’s Paglaghat.”
Biplob’s funeral service is scheduled after Asr prayers at the Japan Garden City Mosque in Mohammadpur on Sunday.