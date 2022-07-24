Four Biman cabin crew members suspended over ‘misconduct’

Days after passengers suffered on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight in Kolkata, authorities have suspended four cabin crew members over complaints of misconduct with passengers on the Dhaka-Kolkata route.

The incident happened at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Thursday and the cabin crew members were grounded on Saturday, said Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker

She said Biman authorities took action based on a complaint from a passenger on the jet that took off from Dhaka airport at 9:05pm on Thursday.