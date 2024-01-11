    বাংলা

    Prof Samanta Lal Sen of burns unit ‘surprised’ at cabinet call as technocrat

    The physician has become a familiar name in Bangladesh for his role in coordinating the national burns institute amid a spate of arson attacks and major fire incidents

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 06:35 PM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 06:35 PM

    Professor Samanta Lal Sen, known for his work at the national burns institute, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s decision to include him in her new cabinet as a minister has taken him by surprise. 

    “I am truly surprised by this development. I don’t know how much I can do. I work with my [burns institutes]. And now I have a new role. Let me see. I can’t say anything now,” he said in his immediate reaction on Wednesday night. 

    The physician has become a familiar name in Bangladesh for his role in the burns unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and then as the coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery amid a spate of arson attacks and major fire incidents.

    He is now working as the coordinator of the national burns institutes. 

    Pro Sen played a key role in running the burns unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital after the unit’s establishment in 1986 under plastic surgeon Dr Mohammad Shahidullah’s leadership. 

    Born in Habiganj in November 1949, he received his MBBS degree from Chattogram Medical College in 1949. He achieved higher degrees in surgery overseas. 

    The Bangla Academy honoured him with a fellowship in 2018 for his contribution to medical services. 

    He is also president of the Society of Plastic Surgeons of Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jubo Dal involved in Benapole Express fire, police say
    Jubo Dal involved in Benapole Express fire: DB
    Two team leaders from Jubo Dal’s Dhaka South Unit, accompanied by local goons, set fire to the Benapole Express train following their leaders’ instructions, an official says
    The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen inside its headquarters in Doha, Qatar June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
    Tunisian anti-terrorism unit arrests Al Jazeera reporter
    The unit has searched his home and seized his computer and phone, as well as those of his family members, a journalists' union said in a statement
    Three teens burnt in sky lantern fire during Dhaka New Year’s Eve celebrations
    3 teens burnt in Dhaka sky lantern fire
    Two fire incidents were reported during Dec 31 celebrations in Kamrangirchar, police say
    Boycotting the election is fine, but why do they burn people to death? asks PM Hasina
    You can boycott polls, but why burn people? asks Hasina
    The prime minister says a political party is free to decide about its participation in the election but it has no right to attack people

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India