Prof Samanta Lal Sen of burns unit ‘surprised’ at cabinet call as technocrat

Professor Samanta Lal Sen, known for his work at the national burns institute, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s decision to include him in her new cabinet as a minister has taken him by surprise.

“I am truly surprised by this development. I don’t know how much I can do. I work with my [burns institutes]. And now I have a new role. Let me see. I can’t say anything now,” he said in his immediate reaction on Wednesday night.

The physician has become a familiar name in Bangladesh for his role in the burns unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and then as the coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery amid a spate of arson attacks and major fire incidents.