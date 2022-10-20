Rajshahi University student dies after falling from hall roof

A Rajshahi University student has died after falling off the roof of Shaheed Habibur Rahman hall, prompting general students to vandalise the hospital complaining of negligence on the authorities’ part.
Identified by a single name, 26-year old Shahriar fell down from the hall, a drop from the roof of the third floor, around 8pm Wednesday.
He was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, said the university’s student advisor Prof Tareq Nur.
According to the doctors, Shahriar, who was a fourth-year student in the Department of Marketing, bled to his death but it was not yet clear how he had fallen, Tareq said.
Meanwhile, the students of the university vandalised hospital property and confined two doctors from ward no. 8, where the doctors declared Shahriar dead, said Rajpara Police Station chief Jahangir Alam.
The security team of the hospital chased the students out before police, university teachers and a political leader calmed down the situation, Jahangir added.