Four more die of burns from Gazipur gas fire, taking death toll to 10

Four more victims of the gas cylinder fire at Gazipur’s Kaliakair have succumbed to their injuries at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
This takes the death toll from the disaster to 10. Another 19 victims are admitted to the hospital.
Golam Rabbi, 11, Solaiman, 9, Jahirul Islam, 40, and Motaleb, 48, died between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Partha Shankar Pal, resident doctor of the burn institute. They were all admitted to the ICU.
Rabbi had burns on 90 percent of his body, Solaiman on 90 percent of his body, Jahirul on 58 percent of his body and Motaleb on 95 percent of his body.
Jahirul hailed from Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur and Motaleb from Tangail’s Modhupur. Solaiman’s family hailed from Mymensingh’s Fulbaria and Rabbi’s from Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur.
On Mar 13, 32 others suffered severe burns in a horrific fire in the Topstar Garments area of Gazipur's Kaliakair.
A defective cylinder, left in an alley and hastily covered with a wet sack, was the fire's origin. Ahead of Iftar, the curious eyes of children gathered around, not knowing the danger that lurked.
Then, a nearby stove ignited, transforming the alley into a fiery trap that ensnared everyone in its vicinity -- children, the elderly, and the young.
Among the victims, 32 were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka, with burns covering 50 to 90 percent of their bodies.
Victims included garment factory and jute warehouse workers, autorickshaw drivers, and their children.
Solaiman Molla, 45, died from his burns on Friday. A four-year-old named Tayeba died and a 45-year-old named Munsur Ali Akondo died on Saturday. Early on Sunday, a 38-year-old named Ariful Islam succumbed to his burns, while 25-year-old Mohidul Khan died around 6:45am. Mohidul’s wife Nargis Akter, 22, died that evening.
None of the 19 other victims undergoing treatment at the burn institute are in good condition, said Dr Pal.