Four more die of burns from Gazipur gas fire, taking death toll to 10

Four more victims of the gas cylinder fire at Gazipur’s Kaliakair have succumbed to their injuries at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

This takes the death toll from the disaster to 10. Another 19 victims are admitted to the hospital.

Golam Rabbi, 11, Solaiman, 9, Jahirul Islam, 40, and Motaleb, 48, died between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Partha Shankar Pal, resident doctor of the burn institute. They were all admitted to the ICU.

Rabbi had burns on 90 percent of his body, Solaiman on 90 percent of his body, Jahirul on 58 percent of his body and Motaleb on 95 percent of his body.

Jahirul hailed from Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur and Motaleb from Tangail’s Modhupur. Solaiman’s family hailed from Mymensingh’s Fulbaria and Rabbi’s from Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur.