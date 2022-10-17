Abu Dhabi's ADQ makes merger offer to Abu Dhabi Aviation

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said on Monday it had made an offer to take a controlling stake in Abu Dhabi Aviation and merge the helicopter operator with ADQ stakes in Etihad Engineering, AMMROC and GAL to create a "globally competitive aviation business" with about 9.4 billion dirhams ($2.56 billion) in assets.

ADA said in a stock exchange filing it would hold a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss the offer.

ADQ would own about 59% of ADA's entire issued share capital under the deal, ADQ said.

ADQ, the smallest of Abu Dhabi's main state funds, started in 2018 as a holding company for government assets and has been consolidating its portfolio, privatising some assets and making strategic acquisitions to build "national champions".

ADQ said it would combine ADA with its 100% shareholding in Etihad Engineering and Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC) and with its 50% stake in Abu Dhabi-controlled aviation services firm GAL.