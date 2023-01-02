    বাংলা

    Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022

    Tesla has a 12.2% share of the overall car market in Norway, making it the number one brand for a second consecutive year

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM

    Almost four out of five new cars sold in Norway last year were battery-powered, with Tesla the top-selling brand for the second year in a row, registration data showed on Monday.

    Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway has until now exempted battery-powered fully electric vehicles (BEV) from taxes imposed on rivals using internal combustion engines (ICE).

    The share of new electric vehicles rose to 79.3 percent in 2022 from 65 percent in 2021 and from a mere 2.9 percent a decade ago, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said.

    Tesla had a 12.2 percent share of the overall car market in Norway, making it the number one brand for a second consecutive year, ahead of Volkswagen with 11.6 percent.

    The Tesla Model Y was the single most popular model of the year, ahead of Volkswagen's electric ID.4 in second place, and Skoda Enyaq in third.

