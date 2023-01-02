Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022

Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway has until now exempted battery-powered fully electric vehicles (BEV) from taxes imposed on rivals using internal combustion engines (ICE).

The share of new electric vehicles rose to 79.3 percent in 2022 from 65 percent in 2021 and from a mere 2.9 percent a decade ago, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said.