Abu Dhabi to build electric vehicle facility in its KIZAD industrial zone

Abu Dhabi will build an electric vehicle assembly facility that will manufacture thousands of cars a year from its industrial zone, and has brought in smart electric firm NWTN as it looks to become an auto hub.

Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) said on Tuesday it will construct a 25,000 square metre facility, which will be operated by NWTN for the manufacturing, research and development, and vehicle testing of electric vehicles.

"Attracting electric vehicle manufacturers to Abu Dhabi will play a significant role in enabling the economic vision of Abu Dhabi," Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive at AD Ports Group which owns KIZAD, said in a statement.