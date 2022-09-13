Germany will trigger a hydrogen industry boom: Chancellor Scholz

Germany wants to create a huge boom in the hydrogen industry as part of efforts to diversify its energy sources and reach its climate goals, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday.

Describing hydrogen as the gas of the future, Scholz promised in a speech at the German Employers' Day that Germany would "trigger a big boom."

He added that the country would have the infrastructure necessary to import all the gas it needs by the end of 2023 and pointed to the construction of liquefied natural gas terminals off the country's coast.