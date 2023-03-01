Tesla plant gets green light in northern Mexico

Tesla Inc will build a new assembly plant in northern Mexico, the country's president announced on Tuesday, marking a push by the electric vehicle maker to broaden operations outside the US in a deal an official said was worth over $5 billion.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said "the whole Tesla company" was coming to Mexico to build a "very big" automotive plant, noting that potential investment in batteries was still pending. He did not reveal what models it would produce.

One Mexican official said the plant would be a Tesla "gigafactory" that could produce the Semi truck, Roadster sports car, and potentially other vehicles. Another official said the plant could produce a kind of sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The Model Y is Tesla's best-selling SUV. Tesla will likely give details of its plans on Wednesday, Mexico's government said.

Lopez Obrador's announcement of the plant in the Monterrey metropolitan area dispelled recent concerns that he could upend the investment by imposing conditions on the company due to problems over a lack of water in the arid border region.