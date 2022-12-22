Tesla doubles discounts on mainstay vehicles to $7,500 in US

That is up from the $3,750 credit it has offered on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered before the end of the year. It has also recently started offering free supercharging for 10,000 miles (16,093 kms) for the December vehicles.

The latest discount came just days after the US Treasury Department delayed restrictions on EV incentives until March, meaning Teslas and other US-made electric vehicles are likely to qualify for the full $7,500 credits temporarily.

Customers have cancelled their orders and held off their purchases until the new credits take effect in January, weighing on Tesla demand.