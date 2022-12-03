    বাংলা

    Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 18.1m T so far in 2022/23

    Ukraine could harvest about 51 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021 due to the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Dec 2022, 04:58 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2022, 04:58 AM

    Ukraine has exported almost 18.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.6% from the 25.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

    The volume included more than 6.9 million tonnes of wheat, 9.7 million tonnes of corn and about 1.5 million tonnes of barley.

    After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

    President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in a video address, said the deal had allowed Ukraine to export almost 13 million tonnes of agricultural products.

    The government has said that Ukraine could harvest about 51 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.

    Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought.

    Zelensky said the first ship had already left for Ethiopia with a cargo of wheat and would be followed by a second vessel. A third will be loaded with wheat, destined for Somalia.

    By early next year, a total of around 60 ships will have taken part in the initiative, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Seagulls fly over a tractor as a French farmer plows his field in Havrincourt, France, Nov 25, 2022.
    Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers
    Agriculture subsidies are the largest drivers of ecosystem destruction, along with those for fossil fuels, according to Business for Nature advocacy group
    Herbs and micro-greens grown at the underground farm in a disused World War Two bunker using hydroponic technology and LED lighting, powered by renewable energy, are pictured in London, Britain, Nov 24, 2022.
    Food of the future: London air raid shelter to underground farm
    Technology has made farming a reality in a kilometre of tunnels 30 metres below the ground and buyers like the freshness of the produce
    ‘Leave no land uncultivated’: How Bangladesh tries to ward off a food crisis
    How govt tries to avert a food crisis
    The government takes up a massive data-gathering and assessment project to determine how unused lands can be made usable for agriculture
    Costly fertilisers, diesel threaten Bangladesh farmers’ hope of reaping profits
    Costly fertilisers, diesel threaten farmers’ hope of profits
    Transport and labour costs have increased as well

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher