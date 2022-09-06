    বাংলা

    Ample world rice supplies to cushion impact of Pakistan, China crop losses

    Abundant supplies in key exporters may offset the drop in output after floods in Pakistan and severe heatwave in China damaged crops, capping any gains in prices

    Naveen ThukralReuters
    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 08:19 AM
    Updated : 6 Sept 2022, 08:19 AM

    Abundant rice supplies in key exporters may largely offset an expected drop in output after floods in Pakistan and severe heatwave in China damaged crops, capping any gains in prices from steady Asian demand.

    Pakistan, the world's fourth-largest rice exporter, suffered extensive damage to agriculture, including rice, as floods ravaged large swathes of its farmland, while extremely high temperatures in parts of China at the end of August have taken a toll on rice output in the world's biggest importer of the staple.

    However, global rice stockpiles are pretty comfortable and an improving Indian crop outlook should quell any supply concerns and limit any price increases from recent strong demand that has emerged from Bangladesh, said a Singapore-based trader at one of the world's top rice trading companies.

    Pakistan is forecast to have lost around 10% of its 2022 estimated rice production of around 8.7 million tonnes, while China has suffered some damage, although the extent of crop losses is not clear, traders said.

    Food prices have soared in markets across Pakistan as devastating rains ruin crops and disrupt supplies, an early sign of how the worst floods in decades are creating food shortages at a time of financial crisis.

    "Pakistan's rice output has been really good over recent seasons," Peter Clubb, a market analyst at the International Grains Council said. "While any large production loss is obviously bad, that improvement in production over recent seasons gives a bit of leeway."

    China's Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian expressed concern that high temperatures and drought have hit rice production in the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Anhui.

    "It is too early to say exactly how poor yields (in China) may be," Clubb said. "A general point, stocks in China are still very ample."

    MONSOON BOOSTS INDIAN CROP PROSPECTS

    Monsoon rains, which were delayed in parts of India's northern and eastern rice producing regions, have improved over the last couple of weeks, boosting crop prospects in the world's largest rice supplier, traders said.

    India had earlier been examining a need to restrict exports of 100% broken rice mainly used for feed purposes.

    But an improvement in rainfall over Indian rice growing areas has ended any discussion of government restrictions on exports, said a second trader in Singapore who sells Indian rice to buyers in Asia and Africa.

    The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation's world price index fell for a fifth month in August, after hitting a record in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, as a resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports contributed to improved supply prospects.

    However, strong demand from Bangladesh has underpinned rice prices in recent weeks.

    Bangladesh plans to import around 1.2 million tonnes of rice over the next few months to shore up reserves and cool high domestic prices.

    A senior Bangladeshi food ministry official said the country is buying 530,000 tonnes of rice from India, Vietnam and Myanmar under government-to-government deals and is in talks with major producers India, Vietnam and Thailand.

    Indian rice prices last week climbed to their highest in more than a year at around $383 per tonne RI-INBKN5-P1, although the market is well below the 2021 high of $405 and 2020 peak of $427.50.

    Thailand and Vietnam, the world's second- and third-largest rice exporters respectively, have agreed to cooperate on raising prices, a move aimed at increasing leverage in the global market and boosting farmers' incomes.

    RELATED STORIES
    China's farmers struggle to save crops as heatwave, drought drag on
    China's farmers struggle to save crops
    As many as 66 rivers across 34 counties in Chongqing have dried up, while weather service data showed a district in the region to be the country's hottest, hitting 45 degrees Celsius
    Bangladesh raises prices of urea fertiliser by Tk 6 a kg
    Bangladesh raises prices of urea fertiliser by Tk 6 a kg
    Both dealers and farmers will have to pay Tk 6 more for the fertiliser in light of the volatility in the international market
    Planting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives
    Planting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives
    Ample monsoon rain in the first half of July accelerated the planting of main summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton and pulses in India, although rice planting is still lagging behind due to scant ...
    Sardinian farmers suffer worst locust invasion in over 30 years
    Sardinian farmers suffer worst locust invasion in over 30 years
    When farmer Rita Tolu saw "a big black wave storming across the horizon and taking over the fields" in April, she knew that little of her dried fodder and alfalfa crops would be left in the following ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher