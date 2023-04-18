Paddy catches fungus with fears of heat shock rising amid heatwave in Bangladesh

As farmers languish over rice blast fungus in BRRI dhan 28 variety of paddy in the Haor region, an unrelenting heatwave has triggered fresh fears of poor harvest in the Boro season due to heat shock.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute sounded an alarm with maximum daily temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh.

Extreme temperatures hinder the formation of grains at the stage of paddy maturing, causing most grains to remain semi-nourished and affecting the overall quality of the harvest.

The institute advised farmers to keep 2-3 inches deep water in the fields until the grains inside the paddy solidifies.

The Department of Agricultural Extension set a target of cultivating paddy across 4.97 million hectares this season. The production target was set at 210,000 tonnes of rice.

Farmers in Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Sylhet, Netrakona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts cultivated paddy across 661,900 hectares of Haor land.

However, reports poured in from Moulvibazar, Netrakona, Kishoreganj, Munshiganj and several other areas that most of the BRRI dhan 28 paddy, known as BR 28 or only Athash, suffered fungal infection.

“Varieties invented earlier are affected by blast fungus. Athash is an older type of paddy and is more prone to blast,” said Md Abdul Latif, chief scientific officer at BRRI’s Plant Pathology Division.

“The fungus is so deadly that preventive measures are required to keep the paddy healthy. But farmers do not take those measures before the crops are affected. If steps are not taken before flowers bloom and blast forms in the paddy, it can no longer be saved.”

The paddy at final stages of ripening might also catch fungus with temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius, Latif said.

“We issued a warning, asking farmers to retain water for plants that have flowers and are in the final stages of ripening, so that the paddy don’t burn up in any way.”