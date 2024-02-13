Power blooms in Carolina Herrera's show at New York Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera aimed to highlight the powerful and resilient side of its clientele at its runway show at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

The collection was filled with streamlined silhouettes that were both precise and clean, speaking to the clarity and focus of the modern woman. Ruffles took on a new architectural dimension, adding dramatic flair.

"This season, more than ever, I wanted it to be about beauty as power, power as beauty," said creative director Wes Gordon. "I wanted her to dress powerfully, and I wanted every look to be an embodiment of power."