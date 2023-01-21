Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme took to the runway with a polished lineup of reworked classics on Friday, kicking Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows into high gear with a celebrity-packed show.

Crowds of screaming fans lined the Place de la Concorde, erupting into cheers with the arrival of K-pop star Jimin, who was named earlier this week global brand ambassador for the house.

Guests of the LVMH-owned label - who also included Eddie Redmayne, "The White Lotus" actor Adam DiMarco, soccer star David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham - were seated in a darkened tent facing a wall-length screen.