Gucci hits runway as fashion world awaits new designer

French luxury group Kering faces pressure to quickly find a replacement following the abrupt departure in November of Alessandro Michele, the flamboyant designer who was a favourite of Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, and reignite sales growth at its largest brand, which accounted for two-thirds of profits in 2021.

The question of who will steer Gucci's creative direction loomed over the megabrand's first men's show in the Italian fashion capital in three years. Events run through Jan 17, drawing an audience that includes major retail buyers sizing up which styles might be future top sellers.

There were echoes of Michele's eccentric, gender-fluid styles at Gucci's catwalk presentation on Friday.