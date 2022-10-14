UK makeup group Revolution Beauty's top bosses to temporarily step down

British makeup group Revolution Beauty said on Friday Executive Chairman Tom Allsworth and Chief Executive Officer Adam Minto will step away from day-to-day management temporarily to allow them to support an independent accounting probe.

The decision to step away was a voluntary agreement, and not a result of any matter arising from the investigation, said the company in which online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L is the third-largest shareholder with a nearly a 13% stake.