H&M hails good start to summer as profit beats forecast

H&M, which has lagged Zara owner Inditex, has sought to raise its fashion appeal and boost its higher-priced brand Cos, targeting shoppers less vulnerable to the rising cost of living as fast-fashion giant Shein takes market share with cheap clothes.

"The summer collections have been well received and the third quarter has got off to a good start," Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

"The conditions for increased growth as well as profitability continue to develop in a favourable direction," she added.

Local-currency sales for June 1-27, the first month of H&M's third quarter, rose by 10% compared with the corresponding period last year.