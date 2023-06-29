    বাংলা

    H&M hails good start to summer as profit beats forecast

    The world's second-biggest fashion retailer’s third-quarter sales are off to a good start as the company strives to catch up with faster-growing rivals

    Reuters
    Published : 29 June 2023, 06:45 AM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 06:45 AM

    H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported stronger than expected March-May profits on Thursday and said third-quarter sales were also off to a good start as the company strives to catch up with faster-growing rivals.

    Operating profit in the Swedish group's March-May fiscal second quarter was 4.74 billion Swedish crowns ($438.55 million) down from 4.98 billion a year earlier but ahead of a mean forecast of 4.07 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

    H&M, which has lagged Zara owner Inditex, has sought to raise its fashion appeal and boost its higher-priced brand Cos, targeting shoppers less vulnerable to the rising cost of living as fast-fashion giant Shein takes market share with cheap clothes.

    "The summer collections have been well received and the third quarter has got off to a good start," Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

    "The conditions for increased growth as well as profitability continue to develop in a favourable direction," she added.

    Local-currency sales for June 1-27, the first month of H&M's third quarter, rose by 10% compared with the corresponding period last year.

    H&M's operating profit margin in the second quarter was 8.2%, down from 9.2% a year earlier, while the group reiterated its goal of a 10% margin next year, which analysts have said could be hard to reach.

    The group last year announced layoffs and other cost cuts that it said at the time would help it save costs from the second half of 2023 onwards.

    H&M's share price has risen 27% in the last 12 months, lagging a 58% increase in Inditex stock.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Intel Corporation logo is seen at a temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022.
    Intel to invest $25bn in Israel factory in record deal: Netanyahu
    The US chipmaker said its Israel operations had "played a crucial role" in the company's global success
    The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland Oct 25, 2022.
    UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover
    Analysts flag concerns that the new bank will be too big -- with a balance sheet roughly double the size of the Swiss economy
    Bangladesh to open HSC exams on Aug 17
    HSC exams to start on Aug 17
    The exam schedule has been published on the Dhaka Education Board's website
    A man looks at his phone as he passes by a screen advertising Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ in New York City, US, November 12, 2019.
    Disney shares slip
    Walt Disney Co reduced streaming losses by $400 million from the prior quarter but also shed subscribers

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps