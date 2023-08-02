    বাংলা

    Singapore ruling party 'takes a hit' over recent scandals: PM

    A spate of scandals, including a graft probe and senior lawmakers' resignations, shocked the city-state otherwise known as a haven of political stability

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2023, 07:39 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 07:39 AM

    Singapore's prime minister on Wednesday said his ruling party had "taken a hit" over a spate of scandals including a graft probe and senior lawmakers' resignations, which shocked the city-state otherwise known as a haven of political stability.

    In his first remarks to parliament on the issue, Lee Hsien Loong told lawmakers that Transport Minister S Iswaran, who is under investigation by the country's anti-graft agency, has been barred from duty and given reduced pay of S$8,500 a month until further notice.

    He said such incidents involving ministers are rare, and that the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has "zero tolerance" for corruption.

    "...The PAP has taken a hit but we will show Singaporeans that we will uphold standards and do the right thing, so that trust is maintained," he said.

    "When the investigation is completed, CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau) will submit its findings to the Attorney-General's Chambers, which will decide what to do with them," said Lee, declining to provide further details as the investigation is ongoing.

    Singapore is due to hold elections by 2025. While the PAP has maintained a grip on power since 1959, voters, already bruised by high living costs, have raised eyebrows at the graft probe and resignations of two senior PAP lawmakers on account of an "inappropriate relationship".

    The lawmakers, including the house speaker, resigned last month.

    When asked why their relationship was kept under wraps since late 2020, Lee said, "I should have forced the issue earlier".

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Jul 30, 2023.
    Two Israeli firms stop advertising on right-wing channel
    The companies stopped advertising on a conservative news channel in the latest sign of polarisation in the country over Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul
    People take pictures of images in tribute to late singer Coco Lee, at a bus stop near the Hong Kong Funeral Home in Hong Kong, China Jul 31, 2023.
    Coco Lee fans bid farewell to pop diva
    The Hong Kong-born American singer and song-writer died at the age of 48 after a career spanning three decades
    Workers' Party Chairman Sylvia Lim and Secretary-General Pritam Singh attend a press conference at their headquarters in Singapore, Jul 19, 2023. REUTERS
    Singapore opposition members quit in latest political shake-up
    Two senior members of Singapore's largest opposition party quit after admitting to an inappropriate relationship
    Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, May 31, 2019.
    Singapore lawmakers quit over "inappropriate relationship"
    PM Lee said the resignations of house speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and lawmaker, Cheng Li Hui, were necessary to uphold the standards of his People's Action Party

    Opinion

    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding