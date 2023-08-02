Singapore ruling party 'takes a hit' over recent scandals: PM

Singapore's prime minister on Wednesday said his ruling party had "taken a hit" over a spate of scandals including a graft probe and senior lawmakers' resignations, which shocked the city-state otherwise known as a haven of political stability.

In his first remarks to parliament on the issue, Lee Hsien Loong told lawmakers that Transport Minister S Iswaran, who is under investigation by the country's anti-graft agency, has been barred from duty and given reduced pay of S$8,500 a month until further notice.

He said such incidents involving ministers are rare, and that the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has "zero tolerance" for corruption.