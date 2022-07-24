July 24 2022

    বাংলা

    Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

    Former southern Philippines mayor is among the dead, says the city police chief

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2022, 11:4 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2022, 11:4 AM

    Three people died in a shooting at a university graduation ceremony in the Philippines' capital region on Sunday, including a former mayor from the volatile south of the country, police said.

    Local Quezon City police chief Remus Medina said the shooting appeared to have been an assassination of the former mayor of the southern Lamitan city, Rose Furigay.

    The suspect, wounded in a shootout with a campus security officer and arrested after a car chase, was now in custody and being interrogated, Medina told reporters.

    "He looks like he was a determined assassin," Medina said, adding he was found with two pistols.

    Quezon is part of the Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people.

    Furigay was shot as she was about to attend the graduation of her daughter at the law school of Ateneo de Manila University, one of the country's most prestigious, Medina said.

    The suspect, who had no relatives at the graduation, was also a native of Lamitan city in Basilan province, a stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, a pro-Islamist State extremist group known for its banditry and kidnapping.

    The two others killed were a campus security officer and an unidentified male, the police said.

    Ateneo cancelled the graduation ceremony after the shooting.

    In the Southeast Asian nation, shooting incidents are sporadic, with owners required to have permits to carry guns in public. Private security officers in the Philippines carry either handguns or shotguns, and firearms are a common sight in shopping malls, offices, banks, restaurants and even schools.

    "We commit our law enforcement agencies to thoroughly and swiftly investigate these killings and bring all involved to justice," Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's financing needs fully met for this year, says central bank chief
    ‘Pakistan's financing needs fully met for this year’
    Pakistan's $33.5 billion external financing needs are fully met for financial year 2022/23, the central bank chief said on Saturday
    Thai PM survives 4th no-confidence vote, last big test before polls
    Thai PM survives 4th no-confidence vote
    Three deputy prime ministers and seven other cabinet members of Prayuth's government also survive the censure motion
    Indonesia anti-trust agency accuses 27 cooking oil companies of violations
    Indonesia anti-trust agency accuses 27 cooking oil companies of violations
    Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency has accused 27 cooking oil companies of unfair business practices, saying it has enough evidence to put together a formal case against them.
    Heatwave fee for Asia's gig workers does little to cool climate stress
    Heatwave fee for Asia's gig workers does little to cool climate stress
    As a heatwave engulfed northern and central Vietnam earlier this month, customers reaching for their phones to order food or a ride on the Grab app learned they would have to pay a surcharge.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher