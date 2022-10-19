Eight killed as parcel bombs and gunfire rock Myanmar's biggest jail

State-owned MRTV said the explosions were caused by "mines inside parcels" that killed three prison officers and five visitors and wounded 18 people. A wounded witness said gunfire also broke out after the bombs exploded at the parcel counter.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's party, and launched a brutal crackdown on dissent.

The witness said soldiers at the prison had opened fire in response to the blasts.

"As soon as I heard the blast, I ran out and that's when I got hurt. The soldiers...at the entrance gate fired shots recklessly," said the witness, who declined to be named because of security reasons.

The witness said they were about 10 feet (3 metres) from the blasts and were not hurt by the explosions but from shrapnel from the gunfire.

The seriously injured were evacuated from the prison, while others were treated at nearby shops. A number of cases scheduled to be heard in the court next door were cancelled, according to media.

Insein is the country's most notorious prison and thousands of political prisoners have been sent there since last year's coup.