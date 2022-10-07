Day after Thai attack, traumatised relatives cling to slain children's toys

Crying and clutching toys, traumatised relatives gathered at a child daycare centre in Thailand where a day earlier a former policeman had slain 34 people, most of them children, in a knife and gun rampage that horrified the nation.

Government buildings flew flags at half mast on Friday to mourn victims - 23 of them children - of the carnage in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok, the capital of the largely Buddhist country.

After leaving the daycare centre - a pink, one-storey building surrounded by a lawn and small palm trees - filled with dead, dying and wounded, the ex-officer went home and shot dead his wife and son before turning his weapon on himself.