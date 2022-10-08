Indonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot

Indonesia is in talks with several African countries, including Nigeria, to export and donate its homemade COVID-19 vaccine, its developer said on Friday, after becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to approve a domestically developed COVID shot.

Indonesian approval for the shot, the detailed trial data of which has yet to be announced and is primarily based on coroanvirus variants preceding omicron, underscores progress in vaccine research and in reducing reliance on foreign technology.

"With Indovac ... it's Indonesia's chance to donate," Honesti Basyir, CEO of state-owned Bio Farma, said, referring to the protein-recombinant COVID vaccine that was approved by the drug regulator, BPOM, last month.