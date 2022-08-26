Indonesia considering hiking fuel prices as much as 40%: lawmakers

"We see this (raising prices and restricting sales) as having the least detrimental effects for the people," Eddy said.

The price increase is estimated to add around 1.9 percentage points to the 2022 inflation rate, Eddy said.

Indonesia's inflation reached 4.94% in July, its highest in seven years, holding well-below rates seen in more advanced countries largely due to its fuel subsidies.

Sugeng Suparwoto, the chair of parliament's energy committee, confirmed details from the Pertamina meeting in a phone interview.

"We seek to maintain inflation at 7% until the end of the year," he said, adding that cash handouts would be provided to cushion the impact of any fuel price increases on the purchasing power of Indonesia's poor.

Irto Ginting, corporate secretary of Pertamina's retail distribution unit, declined to comment about the proposed price hikes, but noting that pricing decisions are for the government to make.

Officials with energy and economic ministries and the presidential palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said earlier this week he would present all policy options this week to Jokowi, as the Indonesia president is widely known.

Indonesia's relatively low inflation has allowed the central bank to delay raising interest rates until this week, well behind its regional and global peers.

Some economists said Bank Indonesia's 25-bp rate hike, its first since 2018, was to front-run the announcement of the fuel price increase.

Other options being considered for price increase include setting 90-octane gasoline - Indonesia's most popular fuel - at 9,500 rupiah a litre and the other fuels also below Pertamina's preferred price points, Eddy said.