Thailand mass shooting kills 34 at day-care centre

Thirty-four people were killed in Thailand on Thursday in a mass shooting at a day-care centre by a former policeman who killed his wife and child before shooting himself dead, police said.

There were 22 children among the victims of the suspected gunman, who police said had been discharged from the service for drug-related reasons. About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in around lunchtime, district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters.