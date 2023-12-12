China's Xi arrives in Vietnam on two-day visit to strengthen ties

"Asia's future is in the hands of no one but Asians," Xi said in an opinion piece in the newspaper of the Vietnamese Communist party ahead of his visit.

A "community with a shared future" between the two countries would have strategic significance, he added, according to the English and Vietnamese translations of his article.

At the same time, he warned against rising "hegemonism" in the world, in an apparent reference to the United States, though he did not name it.

Xi's visit was also delayed because of lengthy talks over use of the phrase "common destiny", a stronger, Chinese interpretation of the phrase Beijing favours to describe ties between the two sides, officials and diplomats have said.

Months in the planning, the visit had briefly even been considered to be scheduled ahead of Biden's trip, officials have said.

However, the upgrade in ties would just be symbolic, said Le Hong Hiep, a specialist in Vietnamese strategic and political issues at Singapore's Iseas–Yusof Ishak Institute.

"Vietnam's mistrust of China runs deep, and from the Vietnamese people's viewpoint, there is little to no 'shared destiny' between the two countries, as long as China continues to claim most of the South China Sea," he said.

"DOZENS" OF DEALS

Beyond taking ties to a level Beijing may see as being above those with the United States, upgraded status would come with the signing of "dozens of co-operation documents," Vietnam's state newspaper Tuoi Tre quoted China's ambassador Xiong Bo as saying before Xi's visit.

Deals are expected to include Chinese investments to upgrade rail links between the neighbours, which would include grants, though the volume and terms of possible loans are not clear.