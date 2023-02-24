    বাংলা

    Indonesia tightens security in Papua after nine killed in riot

    More than 200 security personnel were deployed to contain the situation after 14 people were also hurt in the riot triggered by rumours that a child was kidnapped

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2023, 12:12 PM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2023, 12:12 PM

    Indonesia tightened security in the town of Wamena in the easternmost region of Papua, after 10 people were killed during a riot triggered by rumours that a child had been kidnapped, an official said on Friday.

    More than 200 security personnel, including police and the military, had been deployed to contain the situation after over 20 people had also been hurt in Thursday's riot, police said.

    The situation was "manageable" but was being monitored, Papua province police spokesperson Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said in a statement.

    The riot had started after locals, angered by rumours about a child kidnapping, started throwing rocks at Wamena police station where a man accused of abducting a six-year-old was detained, he previously said.

    Police summoned the child's parents to clarify that she was safe, but that failed to stem the violence and other buildings were set ablaze in the area, he added.

    Security forces responded by opening fire, killing 10 people and wounding 23, said Benny.

    Amnesty International in Indonesia called for an investigation, saying the civilian deaths "and also the excessive use of power by the state apparatus there" were regrettable.

    Papua's police chief apologised for the deaths.

    Tensions have been running high in Papua, which is one of the poorest parts of the country, after separatist rebels abducted a New Zealand pilot.

    The Indonesian military has said it was prepared to conduct a "law enforcement operation" as a last resort to free the pilot if negotiations failed to secure his release.

    Separatists have waged a low-level fight for independence since the resource-rich region, once governed by the Netherlands, was brought under Indonesian control following a controversial United Nations backed referendum in 1969.

    RELATED STORIES
    Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a news conference to announce his cabinet at Putrajaya, Malaysia, Dec 2, 2022.
    Malaysia's Anwar tightens spending, taxes the rich
    The prime minister, who is also finance minister, vowed to broaden the revenue base through taxes targeting luxury goods and capital gains
    A test tube labelled "Bird Flu" and eggs are seen in this picture illustration, Jan 14, 2023.
    Cambodia tests more people for bird flu
    An 11-year-old girl died this week from the virus in the first known transmission to humans in the country in nearly a decade
    Egianus Kogoya, young West Papuan rebel commander, sits on a captured plane piloted by New Zealand national Philip Mehrtens in Indonesia's Papua region in this undated picture released on February 14, 2023.
    Deadlier and more media savvy, separatist rebels evolve in Indonesia's Papua
    Separatists say their fight is legitimate because former colonial power the Netherlands promised the region it could become independent before it was annexed by Indonesia in 1963
    A European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman
    EU imposes new sanctions on Myanmar officials
    In total, EU sanctions now apply to 93 individuals and 18 entities in the Southeast Asian country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher