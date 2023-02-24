Indonesia tightens security in Papua after nine killed in riot

Indonesia tightened security in the town of Wamena in the easternmost region of Papua, after 10 people were killed during a riot triggered by rumours that a child had been kidnapped, an official said on Friday.

More than 200 security personnel, including police and the military, had been deployed to contain the situation after over 20 people had also been hurt in Thursday's riot, police said.

The situation was "manageable" but was being monitored, Papua province police spokesperson Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said in a statement.