Myanmar activists say detained Japanese filmmaker attended protest

Myanmar authorities detained a Japanese documentary filmmaker after he attended a protest in the city of Yangon on the weekend against recent executions carried out by the military government, activists said on Monday.

The activists and Myanmar media reports have identified the Japanese man as Toru Kubota.

The activists' accounts could not be independently confirmed and the media reports and a spokesman for Myanmar's junta did not answer a telephone call seeking comment.

A Japanese government spokesman in Tokyo said that a Japanese man has been detained in Myanmar and the government was calling for his release as soon as possible.

Japanese officials declined to identify the man.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a news conference that the man was in his 20s and had been filming a demonstration on Saturday. The Japanese embassy in Myanmar was pressing for his release, he said.

Dozens of people in Tokyo held a rally outside Japan's foreign ministry on Sunday in support of Kubota and other detainees in Myanmar.