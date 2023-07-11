Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged tanker suspected of illegal oil transshipment

Indonesia's coast guard (Bakamla) said on Tuesday it has seized an Iranian-flagged tanker suspected of involvement in the illegal transshipment of crude oil.

The vessel, MT Arman 114, was carrying 272,569 metric tons of light crude oil and was suspected of transferring the oil to another vessel without a permit, the coast guard said in a statement.

Bakamla said the vessel was captured after it was spotted conducting an oil transfer to another vessel, the Cameroon-flagged MT STinos. It did not say when that took place.