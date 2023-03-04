Flooding in southern Malaysia forces 40,000 people to flee homes

Flooding resulting from days of torrential rain has forced almost 40,000 people to flee their homes in Malaysia's southern Johor state, bordering Singapore, and at least four people have died during the past week, officials said on Saturday.

"We used to always prepare for the rainy season in November and December," Mohd Noor Saad, a 57-year-old resident in the town of Yong Peng, in Johor's Batu Pahat district said.

"Each household had a boat, but now with the unpredictable weather, it seems that we are not prepared and it's become chaotic."