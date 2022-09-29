In Myanmar's rebel strongholds, internet can mean life or death

For Zaw Myint Thein, a farmer in northwestern Myanmar, having no internet in the area for more than a year causes many inconveniences - his son is unable to study, he can no longer sell his watermelon crops online, and he feels cut off.

"It's like my eyes and ears are closed," the 45-year-old said by phone from the Sagaing region.

But in this stronghold of resistance to the military junta that seized power in a coup early last year, the army-ordered internet shutdown - and sporadic cuts to mobile phone communications - puts lives on the line, Zaw Myint Thein said.

In May, he said junta forces ambushed a nearby village and killed nine villagers, adding that lives might have been saved if warnings of the impending raid had been able to reach them.

"They didn't get any information ahead of time."

Many people in Myanmar rely on Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp to communicate, partly because they see them as being more secure than talking on their mobiles.

In nearby Ayadaw Township, where the internet connection has also been severed, 42-year-old Thin Thin gave a similar account in relation to attacks by junta forces in August.