Myanmar military threatens jail for online 'likes' for opponents

Myanmar's ruling junta on Tuesday warned the public against showing moral support for a "terrorist" resistance movement, threatening jail terms of up to 10 years just for liking or sharing its content on social media.

Myanmar has been plagued by violence since the military seized power early last year, with clashes on multiple fronts between junta forces and militias allied with a shadow government and pro-democracy groups.

The junta's information minister and spokesperson Zaw Min Tin said "terrorists" were seeking funds to kill innocent people in their campaign to destabilise the country, so support for them would be dealt with severely.

He said social media endorsements of the National Unity Government (NUG) or its armed affiliates, the People's Defence Forces (PDF), could lead to prison terms of three to 10 years, and worse for those providing even small amounts of money.