    ASEAN concerned over regional volatility, risk of miscalculations over Taiwan

    The regional bloc calls on all major powers to de-escalate tensions over Taiwan

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 04:03 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 04:03 AM

    Southeast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN warned on Thursday that an increase in international and regional volatility could lead to "miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers".

    The Association of Southeast Asian Nations made the remarks in a statement from foreign ministers after the bloc's chair Cambodia had called on all sides to de-escalate tensions over Taiwan.

