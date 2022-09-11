    বাংলা

    Hundreds evacuated in west Indonesia after magnitude 6.1 earthquake

    One person was injured in the head by falling wood, and a school and health centre were among properties slightly damaged

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 05:26 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 05:26 AM

    About 200 people evacuated to higher ground after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck islands in western Indonesia on Sunday, causing some property damage, the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB said.

    The quake in the Mentawai Islands west of Sumatra struck at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, authorities said. There was no danger of tsunami.

    One person was injured in the head by falling wood, and a school and health centre were among properties slightly damaged, the disaster agency said.

    Mentawai resident Nurjuli Hasanah said the quake felt strong and shook her wooden house. "Some of (the residents) are still in an evacuation shelter and some have gone back home,” she said.

    Also on Sunday, east of the vast Indonesian archipelago, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea, reportedly damaging property and spreading panic among residents.

    Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

    RELATED STORIES
    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia, no tsunami warning
    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia
    Earlier on Saturday quakes with magnitudes of 6.1, 5.9 and 5.5 struck east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km
    Vietnam karaoke bar fire death toll rises to 23
    Vietnam karaoke bar fire death toll hits 23
    The number of victims could rise further as search efforts continue at the site of the blaze, a police official said
    Myanmar conflict under control, junta chief says
    Myanmar conflict under control: junta chief
    The military will do all in its power to hold elections next year, providing the vote can be free from foreign interference, Min Aung Hlaing said
    Indonesian president likely to weather fuel price rise uproar, analysts say
    Indonesian president likely to weather fuel price rise uproar: analysts
    The president earlier announced that fuel prices would be increased by about 30%. Attempts by his predecessor to cut fuel subsidies were stymied by violent protests

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher