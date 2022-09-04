Indonesia bites the bullet on fuel prices as subsidies soar

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday raised some fuel prices by around 30% to contain ballooning spending on energy subsidies in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

The move risks sparking protests and further fanning price pressures, though analysts saw a need to act to ensure fiscal discipline.

WHAT HAS BEEN DECIDED ON FUEL PRICES?

Indonesia raised the price of its most popular 90-octane gasoline, known as Pertalite, to 10,000 rupiah ($0.6714) per litre, up from 7,650 rupiah. The finance ministry said state energy firm Pertamina's production costs for this type of fuel was 14,450 rupiah per litre.

The price of diesel rose to 6,800 rupiah per litre, from 5,150 rupiah, compared with a production cost of 13,950 rupiah.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, also hiked the price of 92-octane gasoline, known as Pertamax, to 14,500 rupiah per litre, from 12,500 rupiah. Pertamina does not receive compensation for losses in Pertamax sales.