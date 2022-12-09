Indonesia's new laws a threat to privacy, press and human rights, says UN

The United Nations has expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by Indonesia's new criminal code, warning the revised laws could result in the erosion of press freedom, privacy and human rights in the world's third-largest democracy.

Indonesia's parliament approved the legislative overhaul on Tuesday, part of a decades-long process to replace its colonial-era penal code.

The criminal code includes laws that make it an offence to insult the president, the national flag and state institutions.

The laws also require people to get a permit to hold a protest and bans spreading fake news and views counter to state ideology.

Other articles which officials say aim to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation criminalise sex outside of marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, the promotion of contraception to minors and abortion for non-rape victims.