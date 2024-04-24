Rana Plaza victims put forth 12-point demand 11 years after tragedy

Members of the Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation (SGSF) have held a human chain protest, demanding fair compensation for the workers disabled in the Rana Plaza tragedy.

The workers formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday with a banner that read - “11 years since the killing of Rana Plaza workers.”

Their 12-point demands include maximum punishment for Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana and other defendants, treatment of injured workers, employment and rehabilitation, education provision for the children of the victims, and the signing of the ACCORD agreement by all buyers and brands.

They also demand that factories, including those in EPZs, must allow unrestricted formation of trade unions and the freedom to collectively bargain, social security for workers and the ensuring of their occupational health and safety, six months of maternity leave, prevention of violence and sexual harassment against women at work, accident insurance coverage for all workers, and the ratification of ILO Charter 190.