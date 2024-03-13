US, UN express concern about India's religion-based citizenship law

Rights groups note the law leaves out Muslim minority groups like Shia Muslims from those countries while also excluding neighbouring countries where Muslims are a minority, like the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

"As we said in 2019, we are concerned that India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) is fundamentally discriminatory in nature and in breach of India's international human rights obligations," a spokesperson of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights told Reuters.

He added the office was studying whether the law's implementation rules comply with international human rights law.

The US has also signalled reservations.

"We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act on March 11. We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented," a US State Department spokesperson told Reuters separately.

"Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," the State Department spokesperson added in an email.

Activists and rights advocates say the law, combined with a proposed national register of citizens, could discriminate against India's 200 million Muslims - the world's third-largest Muslim population. Some fear the government might remove the citizenship of Muslims without documents in some border states.